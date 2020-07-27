The 2019 BBC Sports Personality of the Year award winner failed to steer England to victory as West Indies made light work of a 200-run target in their second innings.

Root returned for the second Test as England triumphed, although Jofra Archer was ruled out after breaching lockdown protocols.

Archer returned home to Brighton on following Monday following the first Test in Southampton, and had to undergo a period of self-isolation before returning to the team bubble.

The third and final Test is now underway.

Check out the full times, TV details and weather for the rest of the week as England v West Indies marks the glorious return of Test cricket.

What time is England v West Indies 2nd Test?

The third Test will last from Friday 24th July until Monday 28th July.

Play is scheduled to begin each day at 11am.

How to watch England v West Indies on TV

You can watch the Test match live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 10:30am each morning.

Live stream England v West Indies online

England v West Indies weather forecast

The first Test was plagued by rain. We look ahead to the weather in Manchester to see how much action is likely to go ahead uninterrupted this week...

Friday: 23°c – Mostly cloudy, 16 per cent precipitation

Saturday: 18°c – Thunderstorm, 90 per cent precipitation

Sunday: 17°c – Showers, 40 per cent precipitation

Monday: 16°c – Rain, 90 per cent precipitation

Tuesday: 15°c – Scattered showers, 40 per cent precipitation

Source: weather.com

When is England v West Indies 3rd Test?

The third Test match will begin on Friday 24th July until Tuesday 28th July.

It will take place from Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester, as with the second Test.

England v West Indies results

First Test

England: 204 - 313

West Indies: 318 - 200/6

West Indies win by four wickets

Second Test

England: 469/9d & 129/3d

West Indies: 287 & 198

England win by 113 runs

Third Test

TBC

