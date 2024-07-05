Legendary bowler Jimmy Anderson will retire from the game at the age of 41 following a 22-year England Test career. He will remain with the squad as a mentor until the end of the series before determining his future.

Anderson is the elder statesman in a relatively inexperienced squad for the first Test. Dillon Pennington and Jamie Smith have been given the nod for the first time, while uncapped Gus Atkinson has also been handed a call-up to the Test team.

Jack Leach, Jonny Bairstow and Ollie Robinson have been left out of the side as fans gear up for the next adventures of Bazball in 2024.

England v West Indies.

When is the England v West Indies 1st Test?

The England v West Indies 1st Test gets underway on Wednesday 10th July 2024 and runs until Sunday 14th July 2024 at the latest.

You can check out the full schedule below.

How to watch England v West Indies on TV

You can watch the England v West Indies Test series live on Sky Sports Cricket.

You can add the Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Live stream England v West Indies online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the Test series via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch matches via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

England v West Indies schedule

The England v West Indies schedule is as follows:

All UK times and dates.

1st Test at Lord's: 11am, Wednesday 10th July

11am, Wednesday 10th July 2nd Test at Trent Bridge: 11am, Thursday 18th July

11am, Thursday 18th July 3rd Test at Edgbaston: 11am, Friday 26th July

