The Test team have endured a chastening time in Australia during a humiliating Ashes series, now an entirely fresh unit has jetted off to the Caribbean for a week of T20I matches.

England will hope to regroup and rebuild fans' spirits when they face the West Indies in a T20 series in Barbados over the coming week.

Test captain Joe Root has stepped away from limited-overs series for the time being, while none of the Test side that travelled to Australia are included in the squad for this week of matches.

England have fared much better in ODI and T20 cricket in recent years, though their last outing in a short-form match ended in a collapse to New Zealand in the T20 Cricket World Cup semi-finals just before Christmas.

Fast bowler Jofra Archer has travelled with the squad as he nears a comeback from injury in a big boost for England, while Saqib Mahmood has been called up to white-ball captain Eoin Morgan's squad.

What TV channel is England tour of West Indies on?

England's tour of the West Indies will be shown exclusively live on BT Sport 1.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month, which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can watch the cricket with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

When is England's tour of the West Indies 2022?

England's T20 matches against West Indies will go ahead from 10pm UK time each night of the series which begins on Saturday 22nd January 2022 with play starting soon after.

Check out the full schedule below for all the matches, locations and venues.

England in West Indies 2022 schedule

First T20I

Date: Saturday 22nd January 2022

Venue: Kensington Oval, Barbados

Second T20I

Date: Sunday 23rd January 2022

Venue: Kensington Oval, Barbados

Third T20I

Date: Wednesday 26th January 2022

Venue: Kensington Oval, Barbados

Fourth T20I

Date: Saturday 29th January 2022

Venue: Kensington Oval, Barbados

Fifth T20I

Date: Sunday 30th January 2022

Venue: Kensington Oval, Barbados

