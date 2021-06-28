England v Sri Lanka cricket 2021 – TV and radio schedule for ODI matches

England face Sri Lanka in three One Day International cricket clashes as the summer of sport builds up this week.

Euro 2020 fixtures and Wimbledon 2021 may be capturing the nation’s attention right now but England ODI captain Eoin Morgan will be hoping to take a slice of the viewership as his side gear up for a busy month.

England take on Sri Lanka before they entertain Pakistan in the UK, with three ODIs and three T20 matches to contend with. Once that’s all over, England’s Test team will host India in a gruelling five-Test series.

The T20 series between England and Sri Lanka ended with a resounding 3-0 victory for the hosts.

Sam Curran picked up the Player of the Series honour, while Dawid Malan impressed for England and both players will be keen to maintain their form next time they pull on blue shirts in the ODI format.

Check out the all the dates, times, TV and radio schedules for England v Sri Lanka.

When is England v Sri Lanka ODI match?

The 1st ODI will take place on Tuesday 29th June 2021.

The following two ODIs are held on Thursday 1st July and Sunday 4th July.

What time is England v Sri Lanka in the UK?

Play is scheduled to begin at 11am.

England toured Sri Lanka earlier in the year but, mercifully for fans, matches are taking place on British soil, meaning no unsociable early starts for the Barmy Army.

How to watch England v Sri Lanka on TV

You can watch all the action live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 10:30am.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

Live stream England v Sri Lanka online

You can watch the ODI match with a NOW Day Membership for £9.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the ODIs via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Listen to England v Sri Lanka on radio

Coverage begins at 10:45am on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra for fans in the UK.

