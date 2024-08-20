The 3-0 clean sweep against West Indies will have raised hopes of success in the post-Jimmy Anderson world, with Gus Atkinson and spinner Shoaib Bashir reaping bundles of wickets throughout the summer months so far.

Zak Crawley misses the Sri Lanka series with a broken finger, but you don't have to miss a single moment thanks to the BBC Test Match Special team.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to listen to England v Sri Lanka on the radio.

When is the England v Sri Lanka Test series?

The England v Sri Lanka Test series gets under way on Wednesday 21st August 2024 and runs until Tuesday 10th September 2024 at the latest.

1st Test at Old Trafford: 11am, Wednesday 21st August

11am, Wednesday 21st August 2nd Test at Lord's: 11am, Thursday 29th August

11am, Thursday 29th August 3rd Test at The Oval: 11am, Friday 6th September

Listen to England v Sri Lanka on the radio

Test Match Special returns to bring full ball-by-ball commentary of the England v Sri Lanka series this summer.

BBC will broadcast every moment live on radio throughout the Test series across BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds.

BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra is only available on digital radio via DAB: 12B or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.

You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra via BBC Sounds online and through the app.

This is the easiest way to tune in to listen, with coverage available on a host of devices, from laptops and computers to portable devices such as smartphones and tablets.

