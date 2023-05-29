Brendon McCullum's men have enjoyed a rapid resurgence under his, and captain Ben Stokes's, guidance and are approaching the Ashes in confident mood.

England begin their full-throttle Ashes preparations with a four-day Test match against Ireland at Lord's this week.

New vice-captain Ollie Pope may be required to step into the void for the Irish encounter if Stokes is unable to prove his fitness ahead of the clash.

All eyes will be fixed on opener Zak Crawley, who is under pressure to perform given recent shaky form.

Jonny Bairstow returns to the fold following a seven-month injury lay-off with a broken leg sustained in a freak golfing accident.

The match will be curtailed to four days, but given the velocity of England's style, that shouldn't affect their game at all. Fans will hope to see an assured, confident display ahead of the Ashes, which begins in mid-June.

RadioTimes.com brings you the TV schedule and all the details you need to know about England v Ireland.

When is the England v Ireland Test match?

The one-off Test match takes place between Thursday 1st June 2023 and Sunday 4th June 2023.

You can check out the full schedule below.

What time is England v Ireland in the UK?

Play starts at 11am UK time for each match.

Be sure to check out the full schedule below for specific dates for every match.

England v Ireland TV schedule

All UK times and dates.

The England v Ireland schedule is as follows:

England v Ireland Test series

1st Test: 11am, Thursday 1st – Sunday 4th June

Check out all the TV and live stream and radio details below.

How to watch England v Ireland on TV

You can watch the Test match live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.

You can add the Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Live stream England v Ireland online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the match via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to England v Ireland on the radio

BBC Test Match Special has the rights to broadcast ball-by-ball commentary of England's clash against Ireland, with the team set to bring full coverage throughout every day of action.

Broadcasts will be aired on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and via their online player with build-up of each match starting prior to the time listed above.

