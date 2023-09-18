Captain Jos Buttler oversaw a convincing 3-1 series victory over New Zealand last week, though former Test captain Joe Root knows he has work to do ahead of the trip.

Root averaged just 9.75 across four innings against New Zealand with a 6, 0, 4 and 29 on his card. He requested to be included to play against Ireland this week.

Harry Brook will miss the Ireland matches to accommodate Root, though the rising star batter has now been included in the official Cricket World Cup squad at the expense of Jason Roy following his initial eyebrow-raising omission.

RadioTimes.com brings you the TV schedule and all the details you need to know about England v Ireland.

When is the England v Ireland Cricket World Cup ODI warm-up series?

The ODI series runs from Wednesday 20th September, with the final game of the series on Tuesday 26th September.

You can check out the full schedule below.

England v Ireland TV schedule

All UK times and dates.

The England v Ireland schedule is as follows:

1st ODI at Headingley: 12:30pm, Wednesday 20th September

12:30pm, Wednesday 20th September 2nd ODI at Trent Bridge: 11am, Saturday 23rd September

11am, Saturday 23rd September 3rd ODI at Gloucestershire: 12:30pm, Tuesday 26th September

Check out all the TV and live stream and radio details below.

How to watch England v Ireland on TV

You can watch the series live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.

You can add the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Live stream England v Ireland online

Sky Sports customers can live stream England v Ireland via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch England v Ireland via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to England v Ireland on the radio

BBC Test Match Special has the rights to broadcast ball-by-ball commentary of England v Ireland, with the team set to bring full coverage throughout every day of action.

Broadcasts will be aired on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and via their online player with build-up of each match starting prior to the time listed above.

