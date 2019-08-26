Australia take a 1-0 lead into the third Test though talismanic batsman Steve Smith will not feature at Headingley due to suffering a concussion from a 92mph bouncer from Archer.

Fans around the world will be keen to soak up the action, but how can you tune in?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the third Test match of The Ashes between England v Australia on TV and online.

What time is England v Australia?

The England v Australia third Test match will start at 11:00am on Thursday 22nd August 2019 and run until Monday 26th August 2019.

Where is England v Australia?

The match will take place at Headingley, Leeds which has a capacity of around 18,000 fans.

England v Australia third Test TV schedule

Thursday – from 10:00am on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket

Friday – from 10:00am on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket

Saturday – from 10:00am on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket

Sunday – from 10:00am on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket

Monday – from 10:00am on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket

How to watch England v Australia on TV and live stream

Viewers will be able to watch the match live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 10:00am every day.

Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to stream the matches via the SkyGo and Sky Sports apps.

Sky customers can add Sky Sports Cricket to their deal for just £18 per month and can cancel anytime or subscribe to the full Sky Sports package for £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you'll be able to watch the matches through NOW TV without signing up for a full contract. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £7.99, a week pass for £12.99 or a month pass for £33.99. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.