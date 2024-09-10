Test coach Brendon McCullum will step into the white-ball coach role from January 2025, but Trescothick will be called upon to fill the void until then.

England and Australia will take part in three T20i matches in Southampton, Cardiff and Manchester, before a five-match ODI series across the nation.

Captain Jos Buttler will be determined to rally his troops following a subdued period for the white-ball teams over the last year.

More like this

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to listen to England v Australia on the radio.

When is the England v Australia T20 and ODI series?

The England v Australia T20 and ODI series gets under way on Wednesday 11th September 2024 and runs until Sunday 29th September 2024.

All UK times and dates.

T20i

1st T20 at Utilita Bowl: 6:30pm, Wednesday 11th September

6:30pm, Wednesday 11th September 2nd T20 at Sophia Gardens: 6:30pm, Friday 13th September

6:30pm, Friday 13th September 3rd T20 at Old Trafford: 2:30pm, Sunday 15th September

ODI

1st ODI at Trent Bridge: 12:30pm, Thursday 19th September

12:30pm, Thursday 19th September 2nd ODI at Headingley: 11am, Saturday 21st September

11am, Saturday 21st September 3rd ODI at Riverside: 12:30pm, Tuesday 24th September

12:30pm, Tuesday 24th September 4th ODI at Lord's: 12:30pm, Friday 27th September

12:30pm, Friday 27th September 5th ODI at Bristol County Ground: 11am, Sunday 29th September

Listen to England v Australia on the radio

Test Match Special returns to bring full ball-by-ball commentary of the England v Australia series this summer.

The BBC will broadcast every moment live on radio throughout the T20 and ODI series across BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds.

BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra is only available on digital radio via DAB: 12B or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.

You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra via BBC Sounds online and through the app.

This is the easiest way to tune in to listen, with coverage available on a host of devices, from laptops and computers to portable devices such as smartphones and tablets.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.