England v Australia 2024 radio coverage: How to listen to T20 and ODI series live
Your definitive guide to listening to England v Australia T20 and ODI series on the radio this summer.
England take on Australia in a series of T20 and ODI matches across the UK to wrap up the summer of internationals on home soil.
Interim coach Marcus Trescothick will be put under immediate pressure to deliver against England's greatest rivals.
Test coach Brendon McCullum will step into the white-ball coach role from January 2025, but Trescothick will be called upon to fill the void until then.
England and Australia will take part in three T20i matches in Southampton, Cardiff and Manchester, before a five-match ODI series across the nation.
Captain Jos Buttler will be determined to rally his troops following a subdued period for the white-ball teams over the last year.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to listen to England v Australia on the radio.
When is the England v Australia T20 and ODI series?
The England v Australia T20 and ODI series gets under way on Wednesday 11th September 2024 and runs until Sunday 29th September 2024.
All UK times and dates.
T20i
- 1st T20 at Utilita Bowl: 6:30pm, Wednesday 11th September
- 2nd T20 at Sophia Gardens: 6:30pm, Friday 13th September
- 3rd T20 at Old Trafford: 2:30pm, Sunday 15th September
ODI
- 1st ODI at Trent Bridge: 12:30pm, Thursday 19th September
- 2nd ODI at Headingley: 11am, Saturday 21st September
- 3rd ODI at Riverside: 12:30pm, Tuesday 24th September
- 4th ODI at Lord's: 12:30pm, Friday 27th September
- 5th ODI at Bristol County Ground: 11am, Sunday 29th September
Listen to England v Australia on the radio
Test Match Special returns to bring full ball-by-ball commentary of the England v Australia series this summer.
The BBC will broadcast every moment live on radio throughout the T20 and ODI series across BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds.
BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra is only available on digital radio via DAB: 12B or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.
You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra via BBC Sounds online and through the app.
This is the easiest way to tune in to listen, with coverage available on a host of devices, from laptops and computers to portable devices such as smartphones and tablets.
