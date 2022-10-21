Captain Jos Buttler has completed all of the necessary preparation, now it's show time for his squad to prove its worth on the big stage.

England begin their T20 World Cup adventure with a showdown against Afghanistan as the tournament reaches the Super 12 stage.

England enter the tournament with an excellent T20 series victory over reigning champions and host nation Australia in their final warm-up matches.

Prior to that, England defeated Pakistan 4-3 with Moeen Ali in charge due to a Buttler injury issue.

England head into this tournament with high ambitions and an array of talented batters at their disposal. Winning their opening will settle any nerves and announce their arrival in the tournament.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Afghanistan on TV and online.

When is England v Afghanistan?

England v Afghanistan will take place on Saturday 22nd October 2022.

The game takes place at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

England v Afghanistan UK start time

England v Afghanistan will begin at 12pm.

You should also check out Australia v New Zealand, taking place in Sydney earlier in the day.

What TV channel is England v Afghanistan on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 10:15am.

You can add the Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream England v Afghanistan online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

England v Afghanistan odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: England (1/4) Draw (20/1) Afghanistan (3/1)*

For all the latest sports odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

England T20 World Cup fixtures

Saturday 22nd October

England v Afghanistan (12pm)

Wednesday 26th October

England v TBC (5am)

Friday 28th October

England v Australia (9am)

Tuesday 1st November

England v New Zealand (8am)

Saturday 5th November

England v TBC (8am)

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is released on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.