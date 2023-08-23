Reigning champions Tridents won last year's competition with an eight-wicket victory over the Pirates.

A DPL draft earlier in 2023 determined the line-ups for each side in the tournament, with equal numbers of players from each impairment category to ensure balance and competitiveness.

The DPL final is shaping up to be a terrific occasion, with fans attending the England Women's T20 match against Sri Lanka able to soak up the drama beforehand.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about the Disability Premier League 2023, including when matches are played and how to watch them.

Disability Premier League on TV and live stream

All matches will be shown live on the ECB YouTube channel throughout the competition, with highlights to be published the following day.

The final will be shown live on Sky Sports Cricket ahead of England Women v Sri Lanka on Wednesday 6th September.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

Disability Premier League 2023 schedule

Week One – Sunday 20th August

(Neston Cricket Club)

10:30am - Black Cats v Tridents

10:30am - Hawks v Pirates

2:30pm - Pirates v Black Cats

2:30pm - Tridents v Hawks

Week Two – Sunday 27th August

(Valley End Cricket Club)

10:30am - Hawks v Black Cats

10:30am - Pirates v Tridents

2:30pm - Pirates v Hawks

2:30pm - Tridents v Black Cats

Week Three – Sunday 3rd September

(Loughborough University Campus)

10:30am - Hawks v Tridents

10:30am - Black Cats v Pirates

2:30pm - Pirates v Tridents

2:30pm - Black Cats v Hawks

Final – Wednesday 6th September

(County Ground Derby)

12:30pm – TBC v TBC

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.