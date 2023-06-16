Understanding the terminology for field placings will make it much easier to understand when the commentators and pundits on Sky Sports or Test Match Special are debating strategy, tactics or, generally, what is going on!

Getting to grips with fielding positions is important for cricket fans and players alike.

Positions have developed over time, names and titles have changed and evolved and roles continue to be refined as this glorious game will never be truly perfected.

Navigating your way through the complex maze of positions and terminology can be daunting, but we're on hand with a simplified guide to help you work it all out.

Even better news, we have a wonderful handwritten drawing of the field by cricket broadcaster Alison Mitchell to help you visualise the positions as we describe them.

RadioTimes.com brings you a rough guide to explain how cricket fielding positions work, including some of the key principles to remember while you watch The Ashes.

Cricket fielding positions

Radio Times

The basics

The majority of fielding positions are described using: A) the side of the pitch the fielder is standing in, B) the distance from the batter, and C) the angle of the fielder from the batter.

First up, the field is divided into two sides: leg side and off side. This is a foundational principle to build up from.

Leg – the side of the field the batter’s legs are on. (This can also be referred to as the on side.)

– the side of the field the batter’s legs are on. (This can also be referred to as the on side.) Off – the opposite side of the field to leg side.

Second, distances from the batter are generally described using five words: silly, short, mid, long and deep.

Silly – very close, often requiring fielders to wear protective equipment

– very close, often requiring fielders to wear protective equipment Short – close, but further from the batter than silly

– close, but further from the batter than silly Mid – roughly halfway between the wicket and the boundary

– roughly halfway between the wicket and the boundary Long/deep – close to the boundary rope, used interchangeably

Third, angles play a role in determining a player's position.

Square – an imaginary extension of the line along the crease (between 9 and 3 on the diagram)

– an imaginary extension of the line along the crease (between 9 and 3 on the diagram) Backward – behind square and the batter

– behind square and the batter Forward – in front of square and the batter

– in front of square and the batter Fine – behind square, closer to the wicket keeper (closer to the line between 12 and 6 on the diagram)

– behind square, closer to the wicket keeper (closer to the line between 12 and 6 on the diagram) Wide – behind square, further from the wicket keeper (closer to the line between 9 and 3 on the diagram)

There are 11 players on each team, with a bowler and wicketkeeper used in every single ball delivered during a match.

This leaves nine players to deploy among the positions listed below. Captains will choose where to place their fielders based on who the bowler is, how they will bowl and where they are most likely to catch the ball, or at least prevent runs and boundaries from being a scored.

Areas of the Field

While there are nuances, and captains will always try to experiment with their setups, cricket fielding positions can generally be broken into three categories:

Close infield – Fielders here are considered to be in attacking positions with the aim of taking wickets. This includes the slip cordon (or slips), silly point, short leg and other close fielding positions where the fielders will be static as the bowler runs in. The aim of the close catchers is in the name. If a batter edges a ball (the ball flicks off the bat behind the batter), the row of slips are well positioned to catch the ball.

– Fielders here are considered to be in attacking positions with the aim of taking wickets. This includes the slip cordon (or slips), silly point, short leg and other close fielding positions where the fielders will be static as the bowler runs in. The aim of the close catchers is in the name. If a batter edges a ball (the ball flicks off the bat behind the batter), the row of slips are well positioned to catch the ball. Infield – In white-ball cricket, this is marked on the field as 30 yards from the pitch. The aim for these fielders is generally to prevent runs. Depending on the format and game situation, fielders in the inner ring will either be looking to prevent singles or stop the ball reaching the boundary. They may catch lower drives that failed to have enough power or height to run closer to the boundary.

– In white-ball cricket, this is marked on the field as 30 yards from the pitch. The aim for these fielders is generally to prevent runs. Depending on the format and game situation, fielders in the inner ring will either be looking to prevent singles or stop the ball reaching the boundary. They may catch lower drives that failed to have enough power or height to run closer to the boundary. Outfield – These players are positioned right on the boundary rope. Mainly, they are trying to stop fours and sixes, but they can also be candidates for a catch if a shot is miscued or misjudged.

List of cricket fielding positions

Wicketkeeper

Slip

Gully

Silly point

Point

Deep point

Backward point

Deep backward point

Short third

Deep third

Short leg

Square leg

Deep square leg

Backward square leg

Deep backward square leg

Long leg

Short fine leg

Deep fine leg

Cover

Extra cover

Deep extra cover

Mid off

Long off

Mid on

Long on

Mid wicket

Deep mid wicket

Of course, there are endless variations of the positions above, with wide, fine, forward and backward tweaks able to be made with regards to almost any of the positions above.

However, the above list and diagram should be able to give you a working knowledge of the principles behind cricket fielding positions so you can begin to decipher the code spoken by commentators.

