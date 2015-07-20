Could Liverpool's Adam Lallana save England's Ashes hopes?
The midfielder swapped football for cricket with James Milner and Nathaniel Clyne during their pre season tour of Australia
After England's trouncing in the Ashes at Lord's, maybe it's time for England's cricket team to look for inspiration elsewhere. How about Liverpool Football Club?
Adam Lallana, Nathaniel Clyne and James Milner swapped shin pads for batting pads as they tried their hand at batting during their pre-season tour of Australia.
And given England's batting woes at the top of the order, the three footballers might be in line for a surprise Ashes call-up.
New Liverpool signing Milner slogged a couple of deliveries, Clyne fidgeted in the crease, but it was Lallana's timely cover drives that really caught the eye of the Australian hosts. Wonder what Man Utd fan Geoffrey Boycott thinks of the Reds' skills?
Watch the video below.