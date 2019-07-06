However, if India win, Australia will need to beat South Africa to finish up with the top seeding for the semi-finals.

South Africa fans won't be able to wait for the tournament to end following a nightmare month in England and Wales.

They have won just two games so far and face the daunting task of shutting down Australia – who have won their last five matches in a row.

Fans around the world will be keen to soak up the action, but how can you watch the match in the UK?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Australia v South Africa on TV and online.

What time is Australia v South Africa?

Australia v South Africa will begin at 1:30pm on Saturday 6th July 2019.

Where is Australia v South Africa?

The game will take place at Old Trafford, Manchester which holds up to 26,000 fans.

How to watch Australia v South Africa on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Mix from 1:00pm (UK time) before also being shown on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup and Main Event from 7:00pm.

Sky customers can add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month or choose individual sports such as cricket for just £10 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Australia v South Africa: Who will win?

How to watch Cricket World Cup highlights for FREE in the UK

You can watch full highlights of every Cricket World Cup fixture on Channel 4 throughout the tournament.

How to listen to the Cricket World Cup on radio

Fans can tune in to live coverage of the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra from 7:00pm.

For the full list of radio coverage times throughout the tournament, see the full schedule here.

How to watch Cricket World Cup fixtures in Australia

You can watch the match on Fox Sports and 9GEM in Australia.

How to watch Cricket World Cup fixtures in South Africa

You can watch the match on SuperSport in South Africa.

Cricket World Cup fixtures

There are 48 matches in total for cricket fans around the world to soak up from May to July.

Check out our detailed Cricket World Cup fixtures guide for the full list of matches, previews and TV information.