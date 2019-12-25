New Zealand have only taken part in the Boxing Day Test match twice before this year with both series’ ending in a draw.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Australia v New Zealand match on TV and online in the UK.

What time is Australia v New Zealand?

The Australia v New Zealand Boxing Day Test will start at 11:15pm on Christmas Day (Wednesday 25th December) 2019 in UK time.

Australia v New Zealand Boxing Day Test match schedule

All UK time

Day 1: Wednesday 25th December from 11:15pm (BT Sport 2)

Day 2: Thursday 26th December from 11:15pm (BT Sport 2)

Day 3: Friday 27th December from 11:15pm (BT Sport 2)

Day 4: Saturday 28th December from 11:15pm (BT Sport 2)

Day 5: Sunday 29th December from 11:15pm (BT Sport 2)

How to watch Australia v New Zealand on TV and live stream in UK

The Test match will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 11:15pm each night.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.