This is the first time many of the Test players involved in limited overs cricket will have returned Down Under since a humiliating 4-0 Ashes destruction around the turn of the year.

England finish off their preparations for the T20 World Cup with a trio of duels against Australia.

White-ball captain Jos Buttler will hope his side return to Australia with renewed vigour following a shake-up of the limited-overs and Test team personnel.

Buttler missed the recent 4-3 series victory over Pakistan with Moeen Ali stepping into the captaincy void. Jonny Bairstow is out for the year with a broken leg, but hot prospect Harry Brook is seizing his chance to shine.

Australia have chosen to rest their first-choice bowling line-up for the first match of the series, with the likes of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins given extra time following the conclusion of a two-game series with West Indies this week.

RadioTimes.com brings you the TV schedule and all the details you need to know about Australia v England in a big autumn of cricket.

When are Australia v England T20I matches?

The T20I series will take place between Sunday 9th October 2022 and Friday 14th October 2022.

You can check out the full schedule below.

What time is Australia v England in the UK?

Play starts at 9:10am UK time for every match of the three-game series.

Be sure to check out the full schedule below for specific dates for every match.

Australia v England TV schedule

The Australia v England schedule is as follows:

Australia v England T20I series

1st T20I: 9:10am, Sunday 9th October

9:10am, Sunday 9th October 2nd T20I: 9:10am, Wednesday 12th October

9:10am, Wednesday 12th October 3rd T20I: 9:10am, Friday 14th October

Check out all the TV, live stream and radio details below.

How to watch Australia v England on TV

Games will be shown live on BT Sport – as they own the rights to Australian cricket home matches, including Ashes series Down Under until 2025.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

Live stream Australia v England online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Australia v England on the radio

BBC has the rights to broadcast ball-by-ball commentary of England's tour of Australia with the Test Match Special team set to bring full coverage throughout every day of action.

Broadcasts will be aired on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, with build-up of each match and day starting prior to the times listed above.

