Squash: singles finals from 2.30pm BBC1/BBC3 (watch online here)

The glass-walled courts at Scoutson make squash one of the most weirdly exciting TV spectacles of the Games, kind of like a professional equivalent of The Cube. This afternoon's men's final will be an all-England affair, with world number two Nick Matthew facing James Willstrop. England also has a chance of winning gold in the women's singles, with Laura Massaro facing Nicol David of Malaysia.

Women's hockey, from 2pm BBC3 (watch online here)

England's women have won a medal in hockey at every Commonwealth Games they have played in, but are yet to win gold. Australia, their opponents today, have won three golds in the past four Commonwealth Games. Scotland and Wales also face each other in the preliminary rounds, with the knockouts beginning on Friday.

Badminton: mixed team gold medal match, 3pm (watch online here)

Husband and wife team Chris and Gabby Adcock are guaranteed at least a silver medal in the mixed team badminton competition, and will face Malaysia for a chance to win gold this afternoon.