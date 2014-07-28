Commonwealth Games: what to watch today, Monday 28 July
Four events you can't afford to miss in Glasgow 2014, including the men's 100m final
Athletics: men's 100m final, from 9.50pm BBC1 (watch online here)
Sorry, you'll have to wait a bit longer for the fastest man in the world to run in Glasgow 2014: Usain Bolt isn't competing in the 100m, choosing instead to compete in just the 4x100m relay at the end of the Games. On the bright side, that means England's bright young team of sprinters actually have a chance of finishing on the podium tonight. Richard Kilty qualified after finishing joint second in his race, while fellow English sprinter Adam Gemili qualified in the fastest time in yesterday's 100m heats.
Squash: singles finals from 2.30pm BBC1/BBC3 (watch online here)
The glass-walled courts at Scoutson make squash one of the most weirdly exciting TV spectacles of the Games, kind of like a professional equivalent of The Cube. This afternoon's men's final will be an all-England affair, with world number two Nick Matthew facing James Willstrop. England also has a chance of winning gold in the women's singles, with Laura Massaro facing Nicol David of Malaysia.
Women's hockey, from 2pm BBC3 (watch online here)
England's women have won a medal in hockey at every Commonwealth Games they have played in, but are yet to win gold. Australia, their opponents today, have won three golds in the past four Commonwealth Games. Scotland and Wales also face each other in the preliminary rounds, with the knockouts beginning on Friday.
Badminton: mixed team gold medal match, 3pm (watch online here)
Husband and wife team Chris and Gabby Adcock are guaranteed at least a silver medal in the mixed team badminton competition, and will face Malaysia for a chance to win gold this afternoon.