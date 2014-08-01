After flatly denying reports earlier in the week that he had told a reporter that Glasgow 2014 was "a bit sh*t", Bolt will be able to demonstrate on the track how much he wants to be here as he bids for a place in the final.

He might not be in the same form that helped him make Olympic history, but no matter which events he runs, Bolt is still the man who can make the world watch Glasgow.

Diving: Men's synchronised 10m platform final, 7.20pm (online here)

Tom Daley goes for the first of two possible gold medals tonight with new diving partner James Denny. The pair have not competed together before, but have trained together before the Games in London. Daley won gold at this event in 2010, but did not compete in a synchronised event at London 2012.

Athletics: women's 800m, 8.45pm BBC1 (online here)

England's Jessica Judd qualified for tonight's final in style, winning her semi final event in a time of 2 minutes 2.26 seconds. Now she will face gold medal favourite, Kenya's Eunice Sum. Both of them will be joined by Scotland's Lynsey Sharp, who finished outside the automatic qualification places but made it through as one of the fastest qualifiers.

Gymnastics: men's and women's artistic finals, from 2pm BBC1 (online here)

She may only be 16 years old and 4ft 6in, but England's Claudia Fragapane has already won three gold medals at this year's Commonwealth Games. She could add another this afternoon as she competes in the women's beam final, performing her routine on a balance beam just 10cm wide.