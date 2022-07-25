BBC coverage will be wide-ranging and extensive over the 11 days of sporting drama, and the broadcast team are all set to dispense their insight across the Games.

The Commonwealth Games are set to arrive with a stacked slate of presenters, experts, former competitors and commentators ready to guide us through the action.

The established trio of Hazel Irvine, Gabby Logan and Clare Balding will spearhead the team, and will be joined by a whole range of guests and experts, including gold-medal winning stars.

RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about the Commonwealth Games 2022 presenters, pundits and commentators.

Who is presenting Commonwealth Games coverage on TV?

BBC has unveiled its slate of key presenters, pundits, experts and commentators across the Commonwealth Games. Of course, there are many more people working across the events as part of TV coverage.

Commonwealth Games presenters

Hazel Irvine

Hazel Irvine Getty Images

A regular face of BBC track and field coverage, Irvine will take up the afternoon slot on BBC coverage of the Commonwealth Games. Irvine's broadcasting career took off in 1988 as she presented coverage of the Olympics in Seoul.

Clare Balding

Clare Balding Getty Images

Balding is a stalwart of BBC coverage and will pick up where Irvine leaves off. She will spearhead the primetime evening coverage on the main BBC channels.

Gabby Logan

Gabby Logan Getty Images

Logan joins the coverage for all of the athletics action, when some of the finest sports stars in the world will grace the track at the Alexander Stadium.

Jason Mohammad

Jason Mohammad Getty Images

Your day will begin with a dose of Jason Mohammad as he sets up each day of action with the first events in the morning sessions. The host of ever-popular Final Score is a keen cricket fan and can't wait to watch its Commonwealth debut.

Holly Hamilton

Hamilton is a familiar face across BBC shows, including BBC Breakfast and BBC Sport. She joins Mohammad in the studio for the morning slot before they hand over to Irvine in the afternoon.

Ayo Akinwolere

Ayo Akinwolere Getty Images

The former Blue Peter presenter has branched out into sports reporting over the last few years, appearing on Match of the Day and Football Focus as a reporter, as well as presenting Channel 4 Rugby Internationals and Premier League Today.

Isa Guha

Isa Guha Getty Images

The former England cricket star is a regular on BBC and Sky Sports cricket coverage, but made her debut presenting at Wimbledon this year. She will lead a highlights show for the World Athletics Championships.

JJ Chalmers

JJ Chalmers Getty Images

Invictus Games medallist Chalmers will join Guha for the highlights shows bringing you all the best action of the day.

Commonwealth Games pundits, experts and guests

Max Whitlock – three-time Olympic gold medallist (artistic gymnastics)

Beth Tweddle – Olympic bronze medallist (artistic gymnastics)

Michael Johnson – four-time Olympic gold medallist (sprints)

Denise Lewis – Olympic gold medallist (heptathlon)

Jess Ennis-Hill – Olympic gold medallist (heptathlon)

Colin Jackson – Olympic silver medallist (hurdles)

Tanni Grey-Thompson – 11-time Paralympic gold medallist (wheelchair racing)

Paula Radcliffe – three-time London marathon winner

Sir Chris Hoy – six-time Olympic gold medallist (cycling)

Rebecca Adlington – two-time Olympic gold medallist (swimming)

Ellie Simmonds – five-time Paralympic gold medallist (swimming)

Mark Foster – Olympic silver medallist (swimming)

Ama Agbeze – Commonwealth gold medallist (netball)

Commonwealth Games commentators

Commentators will be joined by an assortment of the experts above throughout the Games. Here are some of the key voices you'll hear across the events:

Gymnastics – Matt Baker, Craig Heap and Christine Still

Field events – Steve Backley

Track events – Steve Cram

