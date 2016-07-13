Colin Murray quits talkSPORT radio show following News Corp takeover
The sports presenter believes his position is "unsustainable" thanks to "the inevitable future working relationship between talkSPORT and The Sun"
Colin Murray has announced his departure from talkSPORT after the radio station's owner, the Wireless Group, was acquired by News Corporation in June.
The sports presenter revealed the news on Twitter with a statement that singled out his future working relationship with The Sun as the reason for his position becoming "unsustainable". He hashtagged his post #JFT96 in reference to Hillsborough. Murray is known to be a long-time fan of Liverpool Football Club, many of whose fans boycotted the newspaper following its coverage of the 1989 disaster.
Murray, who has presented on the station for three years, added that he had been offered a new contract but turned it down. His last show will air on 2nd September.
A statement from talkSPORT confirmed the news of his departure, adding, "Colin has been a fantastic asset to the station and, while we respect his decision, we will be very sorry to lose him. We wish him all the best for the future."