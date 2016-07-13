Colin Murray has announced his departure from talkSPORT after the radio station's owner, the Wireless Group, was acquired by News Corporation in June.

The sports presenter revealed the news on Twitter with a statement that singled out his future working relationship with The Sun as the reason for his position becoming "unsustainable". He hashtagged his post #JFT96 in reference to Hillsborough. Murray is known to be a long-time fan of Liverpool Football Club, many of whose fans boycotted the newspaper following its coverage of the 1989 disaster.