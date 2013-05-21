Coleen and Wayne Rooney name second son Klay Anthony - and tweet a pic...
Footballer’s wife announces news of their new arrival on Twitter - and Bill Turnbull clears up any potential misunderstanding in advance...
Coleen and Wayne Rooney have welcomed their second son, announcing the news of his arrival - you guessed it - on Twitter...
Just hours after her second baby’s arrival, Coleen took to the social network with the following message and photo:
Messages of congratulations have swarmed in for the pair via the social networking site. Fellow WAG and mum-to-be herself Danielle Lloyd wrote, “He is gorgeous babe, such a lovely picture congrats again.”
Of course, there have also been some comments about the pair’s choice of name, Klay, which according to QuickBabyNames means ‘He who is immortal’ - not much to live up to then?
On BBC Breakfast this morning Bill Turnbull made sure he confirmed that it was Klay with a K, not clay - as in the stuff you make pottery with. We’re glad that was cleared up.