Love bagged 32 points for his team against the Memphis Grizzlies last weekend despite his limited minutes to prevent re-injuring himself.

The Cavaliers have won four of their last six games but they face opponents who have triumphed in eight of 11 games.

All-Star forward Blake Griffin is averaging over 25.7 points per game and will be looking to make a big impact in Cleveland.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Cleveland Cavaliers v Detroit Pistons game on TV and online.

What time is the Cleveland Cavaliers v Detroit Pistons game?

Cleveland Cavaliers v Detroit Pistons will tip off at 10pm (UK time) on Saturday 2nd March 2019.

Where is the Cleveland Cavaliers v Detroit Pistons game?

The game will be played at Quicken Loans Arena in downtown Cleveland.

Up to 20,500 fans will soak up the action from inside the arena.

How to watch and live stream Cleveland Cavaliers v Detroit Pistons

The game can be live streamed for free on SkySports.com, the Sky Sports app or via their YouTube channel.

You can watch featured NBA games live for the rest of the season on Sky Sports Arena. Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the game via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the game through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

The Cavs are nowhere near the finished article – there’s a long way to go before they become truly competitive again – but there’s cause for optimism with Love returning to the scene.

Prediction: Cleveland Cavaliers win

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.