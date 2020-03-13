Cheltenham Festival results: Winners from Day 4 - who won the Gold Cup?
Cheltenham Festival draws to a close on Day 4 with major excitement over the Gold Cup gripping the punters
Cheltenham Festival has come to an end in 2020 after final day of drama on the iconic course.
The Cheltenham Gold Cup was up for grabs with a host of horses gunning for glory, while six other races captured the imagination of the punters.
RadioTimes.com will keep you up to date with the full confirmed results from Cheltenham Festival on Day 4.
Cheltenham Festival results
Day Four – Friday 13th March
1:30pm – JCB Triumph Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 179y – £125,000
1st: Burning Victory / 2nd: Aspire Tower / 3rd: Allmankind
2:10pm – Randox Health County Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3) 2m 179y – £100,000
1st: Saint Roi / 2nd: Aramon / 3rd: Embittered
2:50pm – Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 7f 213y – £125,000
1st: Monkfish / 2nd: Latest Exhibition / 3rd: Fury Road
3:30pm – Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup (Grade 1) 3m 2f 70y – £625,000
1st: Al Boum Photo / 2nd: Santini / 3rd: Lostintranslation
4:10pm – St James’s Place Foxhunter Chase 3m 2f 70y – £45,000
1st: It Came To Pass / 2nd: Billaway / 3rd: Shantou Flyer
4:50pm – Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Chase (Grade 3) 2m 62y – £110,000
1st: Chosen Mate / 2nd: Eclair De Beaufeu / 3rd: Us And Them
5:30pm – Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle (0-145) 2m 4f 56y – £70,000
1st: Indefatigable / 2nd: Pileon / 3rd: Great White Shark