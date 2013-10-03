Aitchison, one of Channel 4's more colourful characters, had considered using the How To Look Good Naked presenter as part of the same revamp that saw McCririck axed.

However, given that the plan was to make Channel 4's racing coverage more “serious”” the channel insists that Wan would not have commented on the racing or betting but only on the fashion.

Aitchison told the hearing: “Gok Wan is in fashion, that is what he would have been doing.”

During the hearing, Aitchison claimed McCririck was let go because of his “pantomime' style” and because many viewers saw him as "unappealing and irritating”.

McCririck, 73, is suing the channel and production company IMG over his dismissal, which he claims was solely down to ageism.

In March 2012 the broadcaster landed the rights to air all UK horseracing events for the following year. IMG took over the production of the channel's racing coverage on 1 January and declined to give McCririck a contract.

