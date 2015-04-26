Eggheads quiz star CJ de Mooi won the celebrity race last year – can he pip Jenson to the finish line this time?

Radio 2 Breakfast Show host Chris Evans only revealed he was running this morning!

Meanwhile, over on Radio 1, DJ Greg James is "ready".

More like this

Oliver Proudlock has left behind the Chelsea cobbles to pound the streets of central London this morning for the British Heart Foundation.

He'll be lining up with his former MIC co-star Hugo Taylor:

Supermodel Christy Turlington Burns is on a serious pre-race health kick.

Henry Holland has such a way with words.

As does James Cracknell...

Broadchurch and W1A actor Jonathan Bailey must have had a quiet night turning 27 yesterday.

The man I'm running for. My wonderful pal @GordonAikman http://t.co/TY4S9nqZBq Be generous. (It's my birthday) pic.twitter.com/RoBS3BYrg6 — Jonathan Bailey (@JonnyBailey) April 25, 2015

And TV presenter Jenni Falconer is all prepped and ready:

Bluestone 42 actress Laura Aikman has got her inspirational quotes at hand.

The nerves have kicked in for former footballer Lee Hendrie:

And Blue Peter presenter Lindsay Russell is in the zone...

Advertisement

Watch live coverage of the London marathon on BBC1 until 2:30pm