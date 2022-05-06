He'll be facing off against Dmitry Bivol, and will be looking to take the Russian's WBA title off him – which he has held since 2017.

Canelo Alvarez is already regarded as the undisputed champion at super middleweight, and this weekend the Mexican boxer hopes to add another title to his collection as he returns to light-heavyweight action.

Bivol is unbeaten in his previous 19 fights – which have included 11 knockouts – while Canelo has managed 39 knockouts in his 60 professional bouts, so it's finely poised to be an electrifying encounter.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about the Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol fight time and date, and all the details on how to watch.

When is Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol?

The fight will be taking place on Saturday 7th May 2022 – or more accurately for UK viewers, during the early hours of Sunday morning, as a result of the time difference.

What time is Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol?

The main card is scheduled to begin at 1am UK time, although it will be a few more hours after that before Alvarez and Bivol emerge for their ring walks.

The main event can be expected to begin at roughly 4am on this side of the pond, although this will depend on what time the earlier fights conclude and is therefore subject to change.

How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol

For UK viewers, the fight will only be able to watch via the streaming platform DAZN, which has exclusive rights to the fight in this country.

You can buy a subscription to the service for a monthly fee of £7.99, by heading to the DAZN website, and following the easy sign-up instructions.

Where is Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol held?

The fight will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

The indoor arena has a capacity of roughly 20,000 – so expect it to be a noisy one as fans take in all the action.

Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol full card

You can find the details of the full card for the event below –which also includes bouts between Filip Hrgovic and Zhang Zhilei and Montana Love and Gabriel Valenzuela.

Dmitry Bivol vs Canelo Alvarez – WBA light-heavyweight title

Filip Hrgovic vs Zhang Zhilei – heavyweight

Montana Love vs Gabriel Valenzuela – super-lightweight

Shakhram Giyasov vs Christian Gomez – IBF North America welterweight title

Joselito Velazquez vs Jose Soto – flyweight

Alexis Espino vs Aaron Silva – middleweight

Marc Castro vs Pedro Vicente Scharbaai – lightweight

