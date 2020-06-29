Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be delighted by his team's start to lockdown, particularly after Anthony Martial's hat-trick against Sheffield United.

Watch Brighton v Man Utd with a NOW TV Sky Sports day pass

Brighton have started neatly since the return with a 2-1 win over Arsenal and sturdy goalless draw against Champions League-chasing Leicester.

More like this

They have an ominous run of Premier League fixtures between now and the end of the campaign, can they hold firm?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Brighton v Man Utd game on TV and online.

When is Brighton v Man Utd on TV?

Brighton v Man Utd will take place on Tuesday 30th June 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

Check out our Premier League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Brighton v Man Utd will kick off at 8:15pm – the match is the only Premier League encounter on that evening.

What TV channel is Brighton v Man Utd on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7:30pm.

This game is also available to watch live on free-to-air channel Pick TV.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Brighton v Man Utd online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Brighton v Man Utd odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Brighton (9/2) Draw (11/4) Man Utd (4/6)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to fluctuation. 18+ Only. Gamble Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. T&Cs apply.

Brighton v Man Utd team news

Brighton: Adam Webster has a hamstring problem that should mean Shane Duffy will start instead.

Otherwise it's a pretty clean bill of health for the Seagulls who have made a decent start to lockdown life.

Man Utd: United have no injury worries other than Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe's continued absences.

Solskjaer rested most of his stars from the start of United's FA Cup clash with Norwich. Though several key players came off the bench to play through extra time, they should still be fit and raring to go here.

Our prediction: Brighton v Man Utd

Brighton have looked resilient in their opening games, precisely what they needed to be against tricky opposition.

They will aim to dig deep and hold firm against Man Utd's forward-thinking red tide.

Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba are beginning to prove their capabilities as a partnership and with forward-runners ahead, United's style is inevitable.

Brighton will prove a tough nut to crack, but United should still get the job done.

Our prediction: Brighton 0-1 Man Utd

Offer Terms: **New customers only. Min deposit £5. Bet Credits available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and further T&Cs apply.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV guide.