"I will say thank you to everyone who voted," said Wiggins. "We have had all that jungle stuff and X-Factor the last few weeks, so for people to pick up the phone and vote in half an hour, thank you very much.

"What a year. To stand on this stage with the people next to me is incredible. I'd like to thank my team-mates, I wouldn't be on this stage without them. I'd like to thank David Brailsford, the coaches, British Cycling, Team Sky and all the Olympians.

"There is a free bar round the back paid for by the BBC, so we are all going round there tonight!"

The ceremony – which saw hosts Sue Barker, Gary Lineker and Clare Balding speak with many of the 12 nominees – also honoured Lord Coe. The chair of the London Organising Committee for the Olympic Games, himself a four-time Olympic medallist, was presented with a lifetime achievement award.

Meanwhile, Team GB and Paralympics GB were jointly awarded team of the year, Team Sky's Dave Brailsford won coach of the year and Olympic 100m and 200m champion Usain Bolt won the prize for overseas sports personality of the year.