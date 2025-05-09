What time is Tommy Fury v Kenan Hanjalic? UK time and ring walks latest
Your complete guide to timings for Tommy Fury v Kenan Hanjalic, including fight time and date.
Tommy Fury's wait to get back in the ring is almost over following an 18-month hiatus.
Fury defeated social media star KSI in October 2023 but has been frustrated in his efforts to set up a fight ever since.
He was scheduled to face UFC star Darren Till in January but the bout was cancelled by Fury.
Fury faces Kenan Hanjalic in Budapest, Hungary, tonight – and we've got all the details you need to know.
RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about the timings for the Tommy Fury v Kenan Hanjalic fight.
When is Tommy Fury v Kenan Hanjalic?
Tommy Fury v Kenan Hanjalic will take place on Friday 9th May 2025.
Fans can tune in to watch Tommy Fury v Kenan Hanjalic on DAZN with a monthly pass for £24.99, or £14.99 per month on an annual contract.
What time is Tommy Fury v Kenan Hanjalic?
Tommy Fury v Kenan Hanjalic card begins at 6pm UK time on Saturday.
The headline fight between Fury v Hanjalic will take place several hours later, at approximately 10:15pm UK time. This is subject to change.
Tommy Fury v Kenan Hanjalic ring walk time
Tommy Fury v Kenan Hanjalic are expected to make their way to the ring anytime from 10pm UK time.
The fight time is subject to change depending on how the previous fights develop, so keep an eye on the action on the day. Everything could shift at short notice on the night.
Tommy Fury v Kenan Hanjalic undercard
Below is the confirmed undercard information for the fight night:
- Tommy Fury v Kenan Hanjalic
- Shokhjakhon Abdullaev v Irakli Alanidze
- Valentin Koloszar v Alexandru Ionita
- Roman Fury v Josip Pehar
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Michael Potts is the Sport Editor for Radio Times, covering all of the biggest sporting events across the globe with previews, features, interviews and more. He has worked for Radio Times since 2019 and previously worked on the sport desk at Express.co.uk after starting his career writing features for What Culture. He achieved a first-class degree in Sports Journalism in 2014.