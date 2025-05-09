He was scheduled to face UFC star Darren Till in January but the bout was cancelled by Fury.

Fury faces Kenan Hanjalic in Budapest, Hungary, tonight – and we've got all the details you need to know.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about the timings for the Tommy Fury v Kenan Hanjalic fight.

When is Tommy Fury v Kenan Hanjalic?

Tommy Fury v Kenan Hanjalic will take place on Friday 9th May 2025.

Fans can tune in to watch Tommy Fury v Kenan Hanjalic on DAZN with a monthly pass for £24.99, or £14.99 per month on an annual contract.

What time is Tommy Fury v Kenan Hanjalic?

Tommy Fury v Kenan Hanjalic card begins at 6pm UK time on Saturday.

The headline fight between Fury v Hanjalic will take place several hours later, at approximately 10:15pm UK time. This is subject to change.

Tommy Fury v Kenan Hanjalic ring walk time

Tommy Fury v Kenan Hanjalic are expected to make their way to the ring anytime from 10pm UK time.

The fight time is subject to change depending on how the previous fights develop, so keep an eye on the action on the day. Everything could shift at short notice on the night.

Tommy Fury v Kenan Hanjalic undercard

Below is the confirmed undercard information for the fight night:

Tommy Fury v Kenan Hanjalic

Shokhjakhon Abdullaev v Irakli Alanidze

Valentin Koloszar v Alexandru Ionita

Roman Fury v Josip Pehar

