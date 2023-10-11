KSI will enter the ring against Tommy Fury – half-brother of heavyweight world champion Tyson – in one of the biggest crossover showdowns in history.

Elsewhere, Logan Paul will take on MMA star Dillon Danis in another high-profile bout that will capture plenty of attention leading up to the night.

There's a stacked undercard, hence the Prime Card label, with a host of crossover stars ready to seize their chance on the big stage.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about how to watch Misfits Boxing Prime Card via live stream and TV.

What channel is Misfits Boxing Prime Card?

Fans can tune in to watch Misfits Boxing Prime Card on DAZN PPV.

New customers can sign up to pay £1 for their first month of DAZN, plus £19.99 for the Misfits event, featuring KSI v Tommy Fury and Logan Paul v Dillon Danis.

Regular DAZN subscriptions cost from just £9.99 per month on an annual basis or sign up for a single month for £19.99.

Sky customers can tune in via Channel 495 for the pay-per-view event. A DAZN subscription is still required for the event.

Virgin Media customers can navigate to 'On Demand' -> 'Live Events' on their TiVo or set-top-box.

Watch Misfits Boxing Prime Card live stream

If you sign up to watch the fights on DAZN, you can choose to enjoy it via a mobile device or cast to your TV for the full big-screen experience.

DAZN can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet, giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

When is the Misfits Boxing Prime Card?

The fight takes place on Saturday 14th October 2023.

TV coverage of the Misfits Boxing Prime Card starts from 7pm on DAZN.

For more details, including expected ring-walk times, check out our KSI v Tommy Fury fight time and Logan Paul v Dillon Danis fight time guides.

Where is the Misfits Boxing Prime Card event?

The Misfits Boxing Prime Card takes place at the AO Arena in Manchester.

Fury has only fought one professional fight in his hometown - his debut, back in 2018.

Misfits Boxing Prime Card undercard

Main Card

KSI v Tommy Fury – Misfits cruiserweight title

Logan Paul v Dillon Danis – Heavyweight

Salt Papi v Slim – Misfits middleweight title

Deen the Great v Walid Sharks – Misfits lightweight title

King Kenny v Anthony Taylor – Misfits light heavyweight title

Whindersson Nunes Batista v My Mate Nate – Misfits light heavyweight title

Nichlmao & Alex Wassabi v Luis Pineda & B Dave – Misfits tag team title

Preliminary Card

Ryan Taylor v Swarmz – Middleweight

Astrid Wett v Alexia – Women's flyweight

Chase De Moor v Tempo Arts – Misfits heavyweight title

SX v DTG – Heavyweight

