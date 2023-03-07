It's another eclectic pairing, but audiences clearly continue to enjoy the Misfits Boxing events with plenty more on the slate for 2023.

Misfits Boxing 006 will take the promotion stateside for a showdown between social media star JMX (Joel Morris) and former NFL superstar Le'Veon Bell.

As CEO of the event, KSI has pulled together another fight card with JMX and Bell at the top of the billing.

It remains to be seen when KSI will don the gloves once more, but we'll be sure to update you as soon as we know more about his plans for Misfits going forward.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the latest details about Misfits Boxing 006.

When is Misfits Boxing 006?

The next Misfits Boxing event will take place on Friday 21st April 2023, probably into the early hours of Saturday 22nd April 2023

The sixth edition of the event will be hosted in New Orleans, USA, with a six-hour time difference.

What time is Misfits Boxing 006?

The headline fight at Misfits Boxing 006 is likely to start in the early hours of Saturday morning UK time.

You may want to keep an eye on the rest of the show, as the undercard may run shorter or longer depending on the fight.

Will KSI fight at Misfits Boxing 006?

As things stand, no. KSI is not scheduled to fight at Misfits Boxing 006.

He will no doubt be eyeing up fresh opponents for future events, however. Victors on the night may choose to call out KSI, while the YouTube star himself is likely to attend the show.

As things stand, the current undercard is scarce, but we will bring you all the latest details as they are confirmed.

The undercard currently looks like this:

JMX v Le'Veon Bell

Walid Sharks v TBC

How to watch Misfits Boxing 006

Fans can tune in to watch Misfits Boxing events live on DAZN.

You will need a regular subscription, which costs just £9.99 per month. Some events also require a PPV pass, which costs a one-off fee of £11.99, but this is not the case for Misfits Boxing 006.

DAZN is not a terrestrial TV channel and can only be viewed online via its streaming platform.

It can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device, such as a phone or tablet, giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

Plus that stream can be cast to your TV, meaning you can soak up all the action on the big screen via your chosen media player.

