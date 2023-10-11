The pair drew in that first bout, before Paul was defeated by KSI in a 2019 rematch. Paul duelled all-time boxing great Floyd Mayweather in 2021 in a non-scored bout, but will return to the ring on a professional basis to face off with Danis.

Dillon Danis was a member of UFC star Conor McGregor's team during the peak of the Irishman's powers. He was involved in a controversial melee with UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov following the conclusion of McGregor v Khabib.

He has fought in Bellator MMA bouts, with two victories from two, and will be keen to wade into the crossover boxing world.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about the timings for the Logan Paul v Dillon Danis fight.

When is Logan Paul v Dillon Danis?

Logan Paul v Dillon Danis will take place on Saturday 14th October 2023 exclusively live on DAZN PPV.

British fans will be pleased to know the event is happening in the UK, so no need for a super early alarm or body clock-breaking late night.

What time is Logan Paul v Dillon Danis?

The Logan Paul v Dillon Danis fight will begin at approximately 10:10pm UK time on DAZN, with a packed undercard set to give fans plenty to chew over prior to the main event.

Tune in from 10pm so you don't miss any of the action as boxing events can be notoriously subject to change.

The undercard gets under way from approximately 7pm UK time.

Logan Paul v Dillon Danis ring walk time

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis are likely to make their ring walks at approximately 10:05pm UK time, according to DAZN, with the action expected to begin shortly after, possibly around 10:10pm.

Of course, timings depend heavily on the undercard. Fight times can be brought forward or knocked back depending on how other fights on the card develop over the course of the evening.

Logan Paul v Dillon Danis undercard

Below is the confirmed undercard information for the Logan Paul v Dillon Danis fight.

Main Card

KSI v Tommy Fury – Misfits cruiserweight title

Logan Paul v Dillon Danis – Heavyweight

Salt Papi v Slim – Misfits middleweight title

Deen the Great v Walid Sharks – Misfits lightweight title

King Kenny v Anthony Taylor – Misfits light heavyweight title

Whindersson Nunes Batista v My Mate Nate – Misfits light heavyweight title

Nichlmao & Alex Wassabi v Luis Pineda & B Dave – Misfits tag team title

Preliminary Card

Ryan Taylor v Swarmz – Middleweight

Astrid Wett v Alexia – Women's flyweight

Chase De Moor v Tempo Arts – Misfits heavyweight title

SX v DTG – Heavyweight

