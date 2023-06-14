Smith suffered an undisclosed injury in training that left him unable to continue preparations for the fight.

Liam Smith v Chris Eubank Jr 2 will not go ahead this weekend as planned, with the grudge rematch postponed for a second time.

He initially stated the fight would only be pushed back two weeks, but the second date has also been called off, leaving the prospective fight in the lurch.

Smith prevailed against the odds in their first encounter. He pulled off a sensational KO victory in the fourth round, before Eubank Jr immediately triggered the rematch clause.

Fans across the nation will be keen to see the two men stand toe-to-toe once more, but details on when that may be remain clouded.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about whether Liam Smith v Chris Eubank Jr 2 will go ahead.

Will Liam Smith v Chris Eubank Jr 2 be rescheduled?

Yes. The short answer is that Smith v Eubank Jr will go ahead, just don't expect the rematch to come any time soon.

Smith only wanted to delay the fight by two weeks, signalling his eagerness to get back in the ring, but he will only do so if 100 per cent fit. Clearly the new date was too soon.

At the end of May, Smith said: “I’m gutted and sorry to all the fans about the postponement.

"I’ve always said a fully fit Liam Smith beats Chris Eubank Jr every time.

"I tried training through because I was desperate not to let anyone down but I’ve had to withdraw from the bout in July following the latest medical assessment this week.

"I’ll heal up now and then be fully fit for later in the summer."

Of course, that last line gives us some vague clue as to when the showdown may go ahead.

When will Liam Smith v Chris Eubank Jr 2 fight happen?

The fight was originally scheduled for 17th June. It was then pushed back to 1st July, but that date has also been called off with no new date pencilled in yet.

Smith's hint of "later in the summer" is pretty much all we have to work on right now.

It seems unlikely Eubank Jr would take up another offer in the interim, given that Smith's comments appear to suggest he will be back in the ring by September, if taken literally.

We will bring you all the latest updates as and when there are developments between this pair.

