MF X Series 007 will boast another eclectic blend of former professional boxers pitted against YouTube sensations with millions of followers across the globe.

KSI and Joe Fournier will take to the ring at the Wembley Arena in London this weekend for the latest instalment of the Misfits Boxing venture.

Fans around the world will be excited to see whether KSI can continue to blossom in his fourth official exhibition bout with three wins to date and plenty more events planned for the future.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about the timings for the KSI v Joe Fournier fight.

When is KSI v Fournier?

KSI v Joe Fournier takes place on Saturday 13th May 2023.

This is KSI's sixth fight, and his fourth classified exhibition bout. His last outing saw him defeat FaZe Temperrr by KO in the first round.

What time is KSI v Fournier?

TV coverage of KSI v Joe Fournier starts from 7pm UK time on DAZN. That means it will be a 2pm ET start for US viewers.

The undercard will commence from around that time with numerous hours of action prior to the main event between KSI and Joe Fournier.

KSI v Fournier ring walk time

KSI and Joe Fournier are likely to make their ring walks from approximately 9:30pm UK time with the action expected to begin shortly after, possibly around 10pm.

However, a lot depends on the undercard. The fight time is subject to change depending on how the previous fights develop, so keep an eye on the action on the day.

KSI v Fournier undercard

Below is the undercard information for the KSI v Joe Fournier fight.

KSI v Joe Fournier

Deji Olatunji v Swarmz

Salt Papi v Anthony Taylor

ViruZz v DK Money

Tennessee Thresh v Paigey Cakey

Lil Bellsy v Lil Kymchii

Wings v Boogie

Corn v Unbaer

Luis Nestor v Archie

