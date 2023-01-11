The YouTuber-turned-boxing star was originally set to face MMA fighter Dillon Danis, previously a member of Conor McGregor's corner team.

KSI returns to the ring at Misfits Boxing 004, but the line-up is not what we all expected when the event was first announced.

Danis – who infamously locked horns with UFC megastar Khabib Nurmagomedov outside the Octagon following the Russian's victory over McGregor – was involved in a scuffle with KSI during a Misfits 003 press conference, leading to a rivalry with KSI and a boxing bout was set up for 004.

However, Danis withdrew from the event and FaZe Temperrr has stepped up to the plate for a showdown with KSI.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about how to watch KSI v FaZe Temperrr via live stream and TV.

What channel is KSI v FaZe Temperrr?

Fans can tune in to watch KSI's latest fight on DAZN.

You will need a regular subscription, which costs just £7.99 per month, plus a PPV pass which will cost a one-off fee of £11.99, to soak up this blockbuster clash.

Watch KSI v FaZe Temperrr live stream

DAZN is not a terrestrial TV channel and can only be viewed online via its streaming platform.

It can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet, giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

Plus, that stream can be cast to your TV, meaning you can soak up all the action on the big screen via your chosen media player.

When is KSI v FaZe Temperrr?

The fight takes place on Saturday 14th January 2023.

TV coverage of KSI v FaZe Temperrr starts from 7pm on DAZN.

For more details, including expected ring-walk times, check out our KSI v FaZe Temperrr fight time guide.

Where is KSI v FaZe Temperrr fight on?

KSI faces FaZe Temperrr at the OVO Arena Wembley in London.

The 12,500-capacity arena has hosted – and will continue to host – many top boxing bouts, with the likes of Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury featuring at the arena in the past.

KSI v FaZe Temperrr undercard

KSI v FaZe Temperrr

Slim Albaher v Tom Zanetti

Salt Papi v Josh Brueckner

Ryan Taylor v Swarmz

Anthony Taylor v Idris Virgo

Joe Fournier v Tony Christodoulou

Faith Ordway v Elle Brooke

