The first showdown between these fighters went down as the greatest bout in women's boxing history in 2022, with Taylor emerging victorious by split decision.

Fans will hope for a similarly explosive affair in Arlington, Texas, with a sell-out crowd of 80,000 set to descend on the AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys NFL team.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about how to watch Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano 2 via live stream and TV.

Watch Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano 2 live stream

Fans can tune in to watch Taylor v Serrano exclusively live on Netflix from 1am UK time in the early hours of Saturday 16th November 2024.

The fight is expected to go ahead from approximately 2am UK time or later, before Paul v Tyson starts around 4am.

Viewers can enjoy Netflix via a smart TV, by streaming to your TV via a mobile device app or through your web browser.

What channel is Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano 2?

No terrestrial TV channel will show Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano 2, with exclusive broadcast rights going to Netflix – a break from the norm.

A world of sport, direct to your inbox Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Where is the Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano 2 fight?

Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano 2 will go ahead at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano 2 undercard

Jake Paul v Mike Tyson – Heavyweight

Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano – IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO women's super-lightweight titles

Mario Barrios v Abel Ramos – WBC welterweight title

Neeraj Goyat v Whindersson Nunes – Super-middleweight

Shadasia Green v Melinda Watpool – Vacant women’s WBO super-middleweight title

Lucas Bahdi v Armando Casamonica – Super-lightweight

Bruce Carrington v Dana Coolwell – Featherweight

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.