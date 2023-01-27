YouTube sensation Paul – brother of Logan Paul – boasts a six-fight undefeated professional boxing record, mostly against former MMA stars.

The fight is on. Jake Paul will take on Tommy Fury in a grudge match in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia next month.

Fury – who was a runner-up on Love Island 2019 – is the half-brother of Tyson Fury and boasts a solid boxing record in his own right, though not on the same scale as Tyson.

He boasts eight victories including four KOs during his career so far and the bubbling feud between these two men should make for compelling viewing when they finally step into the ring.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about the timings for the Jake Paul v Tommy Fury fight.

When is Jake Paul v Tommy Fury?

Jake Paul v Tommy Fury will take place on Sunday 26th February 2023.

Early reports had suggested the fight would be on Saturday 25th, the same date as Floyd Mayweather vs Aaron Chalmers and KSI's next Misfits Boxing event.

However, the confirmed date ensures no competition between the range of fights.

What time is Jake Paul v Tommy Fury?

TV coverage of Jake Paul v Tommy Fury is yet to have a confirmed start time, but we'll let you know more as soon as we have details.

The undercard will commence from around that time with numerous hours of action prior to the main event between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury.

Jake Paul v Tommy Fury ring walk time

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury are likely to make their ring walks at approximately 10pm UK time with the action expected to begin shortly after, possibly around, 10:30pm.

However, a lot depends on the undercard. The fight time is subject to change depending on how the previous fights develop, so keep an eye on the action on the day.

Jake Paul v Tommy Fury undercard

Below is the confirmed undercard information for the Jake Paul v Tommy Fury fight.

Jake Paul v Tommy Fury

TBC

