The long-running feud between the YouTube sensation and the Love Island star has finally led to the boxing ring after numerous false dawns and postponements.

At long last the talking will stop and the fight will go ahead... well, after a bit more talking. Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will land in Saudi Arabia for one final round of verbal sparring before taking to the ring.

Both fighters have passed the point of no return, they are locked in and ready to rumble in Saudi Arabia with legions of fans set to tune in and soak up all the action.

The press conference is part of the final straight in fight week. Expect another war of words between the pair as tensions continue to mount.

When is Jake Paul v Tommy Fury press conference?

The Jake Paul v Tommy Fury press conference will take place on Thursday 23rd February 2023.

It will begin at 5pm UK time in Saudi Arabia as both fighters land in the Middle East for their hotly-anticipated bout.

How to watch Jake Paul v Tommy Fury press conference

You will be able to tune in for the Jake Paul and Tommy Fury press conference on YouTube.

Top Rank Boxing, BT Sport Boxing and Jake Paul himself are all expected to broadcast live coverage of the event.

