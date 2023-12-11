His most recent outing saw him topple MMA star Nate Diaz by unanimous decision. August may not be a huge name in the game, but Paul has big ambitions for this fight.

August is a relatively low-key cruiserweight fighter, yet Paul is taking him on in the hopes that he will be recognised as a real threat in the global cruiserweight rankings.

This is Paul's first non-PPV fight, and he claimed: "My entire boxing career has been on PPV, but now it’s about more than business. Now I want to build my experience in the ring."

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about the timings for the Jake Paul v Andre August fight.

When is Jake Paul v Andre August?

Jake Paul v Andre August will take place on Friday 15th December 2023 in the US, but it will take place in the early hours of Saturday 16th December for UK-based fans.

It will be exclusively live for all DAZN subscribers, who will not require a PPV pass.

The event is USA-based, so it will be a late night spectacle for British fans.

What time is Jake Paul v Andre August?

The Jake Paul v Andre August card begins at 1am UK time in the early hours of Saturday morning. The headline fight will take place several hours later.

We'll bring you right up to speed as soon as details are confirmed.

Jake Paul v Andre August ring walk time

Paul and August will make their way to the ring around 4am UK time.

The time depends on the undercard. The fight time is subject to change depending on how the previous fights develop, so keep an eye on the action on the day. Everything could shift at short notice on the night.

Jake Paul v Andre August undercard

Below is the confirmed undercard information for the Jake Paul v Andre August fight.

Jake Paul v Andre August – Cruiserweight

Shadasia Green v Franchon Crews Dezurn – For the vacant WBC super-middleweight women's title

Yoenis Tellez v Livan Navarro – Light middleweight

Elijah Flores v Javier Mayoral – Welterweight

Lorenzo Medina v Joshua Temple – Heavyweight

Xavier Bocanegra v TBA – Featherweight

Alexander Gueche v TBA – Bantamweight

