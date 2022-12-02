Fury – who remains undefeated in 33 professional fights – wrapped up a trilogy fight series with Deontay Wilder in 2021 before toppling Dillian Whyte in comfortable style earlier this year.

Tyson Fury heads into battle against Derek Chisora in a heavyweight showdown at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this weekend.

Many were calling for Fury to take on Oleksandr Usyk in a historic undisputed heavyweight clash, but those plans have been put on ice, with the self-styled Gypsy King embarking on a tour of Britain's top fighters instead for now.

Veteran Chisora has lost three of his last four bouts, against Usyk and two defeats to Joseph Parker, but toppled Kubrat Pulev in July.

Fury has already faced and defeated Chisora twice in his career – in 2011 and 2014. He will hope to continue picking up wins over high-profile opponents.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about how to watch Fury vs Chisora 3 via live stream and TV.

What channel is Fury vs Chisora 3?

Fans can tune in to watch Fury and Chisora's showdown live on BT Sport Box Office for a one-off fee of £26.95.

You can either navigate to Channel 494 for more details on how to get the fight or go to the BT Player online.

Watch Fury vs Chisora 3 live stream

You can purchase the event to watch on BT Sport Box Office via the online BT Player.

It can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

When is Fury vs Chisora 3?

The fight takes place on Saturday 3rd December 2022.

TV coverage of Fury vs Chisora 3 starts around 6pm with the undercard, before the main event takes place at approximately 9pm UK time.

For more details, including expected ring-walk times, check out our Fury vs Chisora 3 fight time guide.

A world of sport, direct to your inbox Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Where is Fury vs Chisora 3 fight on?

The fight will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London.

It state-of-the-art arena can host up to 62,850 fans for football matches, with Anthony Joshua drawing in 65,000 for his fight – and defeat – against Oleksandr Usyk in 2021.

Fury vs Chisora 3 undercard

Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora – WBC heavyweight title

Daniel Dubois vs Kevin Lerena – WBA (Regular) heavyweight title

Yvan Mendy vs Denys Berinchyk

Karol Itauma vs Vladimir Belujsky

Isaac Lowe vs Sandeep Singh Bhatti

Royston Barney Smith vs Cruz Perez

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is released on sale now – subscribe nowand get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.