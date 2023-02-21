The 50-0 undefeated megastar has never faced an opponent on British soil, but his next exhibition fight gives UK fans a chance to see their hero in the flesh – without crossing the Atlantic.

Floyd Mayweather will fight in a British boxing ring for the first time in history as he rolls into London this weekend.

Mayweather will face MMA and Geordie Shore star Aaron Chalmers in a bout at the O2 Arena in London.

The 45-year-old was initially set to face English Muay Thai fighter Liam Harrison but the fight was cancelled due to Harrison suffering a knee injury.

Chalmers was drafted in as a short-notice replacement and will be determined to put on a show when he squares up to one of the greatest fighters of all time in the ring.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about the timings for the Floyd Mayweather v Aaron Chalmers fight.

When is Floyd Mayweather v Aaron Chalmers?

Floyd Mayweather v Aaron Chalmers will take place on Saturday 25th February 2023.

The fight will go ahead as part of a packed weekend of boxing, including a showdown between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury as well as Misfits Boxing 005, operated by KSI.

What time is Floyd Mayweather v Aaron Chalmers?

The Floyd Mayweather v Aaron Chalmers event is expected to begin around 7pm with a full evening of boxing in store for fans.

The undercard will commence from around that time with numerous hours of action prior to the main event between Mayweather and Chalmers.

Floyd Mayweather v Aaron Chalmers ring walk time

Floyd Mayweather and Aaron Chalmers are likely to make their ring walks at approximately 10pm UK time with the action expected to begin shortly after, possibly around 10:30pm.

However, a lot depends on the undercard. The fight time is subject to change depending on how the previous fights develop, so keep an eye on the action on the day.

Floyd Mayweather v Aaron Chalmers undercard

Below is the confirmed undercard information for the Floyd Mayweather v Aaron Chalmers fight.

Floyd Mayweather v Aaron Chalmers

Natalie Nunn v Tommie Lee

Ulysses Diaz v Khalas Karim

J’Hon Ingram v Declan Kenna

Antonio Zepeda v Christopher Lovejoy

Kevin Johnson v Mike Hales

Sammy-Jo Luxton v Hayley Barraclough

