The newest chapter in a decades-long feud will be written on Saturday night when Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn meet for a second time.

Their fathers, Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn, developed a fierce and famous rivalry in the 1990s. Both were present as, after years of talk, their sons met for one of the most anticipated fights in recent British boxing history in April.

Eubank Jr extended his family's winning record over the Benns courtesy of a points decision after 12 rounds at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Scores not yet settled, the pair return to North London on Saturday night for a rematch that offers Benn a chance for redemption following the first defeat of his career.

There will be extensive coverage of the fight, and the full undercard, to ensure that fans in the UK get their boxing fix this weekend.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about how to watch Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn 2 via live stream and TV.

When is Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn 2?

Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn 2 will take place on Saturday 15th November 2025.

Coverage of Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn 2 begins from 4:45pm UK time on DAZN Pay-Per-View, while the pair are expected to make their ring walk at 9:35pm.

What channel is Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn 2?

Fans can tune in to watch the fight exclusively live on DAZN Pay-Per-View.

The PPV event is available for a one-off £24.99 fee, which comes with a seven-day free trial of DAZN or a free month with an annual DAZN standard plan.

Alternatively, Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn 2 is free for DAZN Ultimate subscribers. DAZN Ultimate, which includes a minimum of 12 PPV events a year, costs £22.99 per month for an annual plan.

Watch Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn 2 live stream

Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn. Photo by Mark Robinson/Getty Images Photo by Mark Robinson/Getty Images

Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn 2 can be live streamed on DAZN Pay-Per-View in the UK.

The service can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet, giving viewers full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

Where is the Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn 2 fight?

Chris Eubank Jr faces Conor Benn in a rematch at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, United Kingdom.

Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn 2 undercard

Below is the confirmed undercard information for the fight night:

Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn 2 - middleweight

Jack Catterall v Ekow Essuman - welterweight

Adam Azim v Kurt Scoby - light-welterweight

Richard Riakporhe v Tommy Welch - heavyweight

Sam Gilley v Ishmael Davis - British and Commonwealth super-welterweight titles

Mikie Tallon v Fezan Shahid - super-flyweight

