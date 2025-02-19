Dubois will place his IBF world title belt on the line after successfully defending it against Anthony Joshua in September last year.

Parker simply won't go away. The 33-year-old continues to hang around the upper echelons of the heavyweight division and will be determined to clinch a belt to boost his stock.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about the timings for the Daniel Dubois v Joseph Parker fight.

When is Daniel Dubois v Joseph Parker?

Daniel Dubois v Joseph Parker will take place on Saturday 22nd February 2025.

Fans can tune in to watch Daniel Dubois v Joseph Parker on DAZN PPV for a £19.99 fee with a seven-day free trial of DAZN, or a free month of DAZN with an instalment plan.

You can also tune in via Sky Sports Box Office for a one-off £19.95 fee. TNT Sports Box Office will also boast coverage for £19.99.

What time is Daniel Dubois v Joseph Parker?

The Artur Beterbiev v Dmitry Bivol undercard begins at 4pm UK time on Saturday.

The fight between Dubois and Parker will take place several hours later, at approximately 9:10pm UK time. This is subject to change.

Daniel Dubois v Joseph Parker ring walk time

Daniel Dubois and Joseph Parker are expected to make their way to the ring anytime around 9pm UK time.

The fight time is subject to change depending on how the previous fights develop, so keep an eye on the action on the day. Everything could shift at short notice on the night.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Daniel Dubois v Joseph Parker undercard

Below is the confirmed undercard information for the fight night:

Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2

Daniel Dubois vs Joseph Parker

Shakur Stevenson vs Floyd Schofield

Carlos Adames vs Hamzah Sheeraz

Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Israil Madrimov

Zhilei Zhang vs Agit Kabayel

Joshua Buatsi vs Callum Smith

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.