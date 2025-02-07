How to watch Derek Chisora v Otto Wallin live stream and TV channel in UK
All the details on how to watch Derek Chisora v Otto Wallin via live stream and TV.
Derek Chisora heads into battle against Otto Wallin as part of his farewell tour before retirement.
Chisora is expected to reach 50 professional fights before calling it a day. This bout against Wallin would mark his 49th to date.
The 41-year-old will be determined to go out on a high. He has suffered a string of high-profile defeats in recent years, but emerged victorious against Gerald Washington and Joe Joyce in his most recent bouts.
Wallin is a solid opponent having lost just two of his 30 professional showdowns, against Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.
RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about how to watch Derek Chisora v Otto Wallin via live stream and TV.
When is Derek Chisora v Otto Wallin?
The fight takes place on Saturday 8th February.
TV coverage of the Derek Chisora v Otto Wallin event begins from 6:30pm UK time.
What channel is Derek Chisora v Otto Wallin?
Chisora v Wallin will be shown on TNT Sports.
There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the 'Big Sport' package for £43 per month, which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.
Watch Derek Chisora v Otto Wallin live stream
You can also tune in with a discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.
Regular subscribers can also stream events via the TNT Sports website or the TNT Sports app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
Where is the Derek Chisora v Otto Wallin fight?
Derek Chisora faces Otto Wallin at Co-op Live Arena in Manchester.
Derek Chisora v Otto Wallin undercard
Subject to change.
- Heavyweight: Derek Chisora v Otto Wallin
- Light Heavyweight: Zach Parker v Willy Hutchinson
- Featherweight (Commonwealth Title): Masood Abdullah v Zak Miller
- Super Lightweight (British and Commonwealth Titles): Jack Rafferty v Reece MacMillan
- Middleweight: Walter Fury v Joe Hardy
- Middleweight: Nathan Heaney v Sofiane Khati
- Heavyweight (WBO European Title): Nelson Hysa v Todorche Cvetkov
- Middleweight: Joe Cooper v Artjom Spatar
