Dubois entered the fight as a severe underdog and emerged with enormous credit after a valiant performance that has boosted his reputation at the top level.

The British star will be keen to put that mega bout behind him and punch in a W on the stacked Day of Reckoning card that also features Anthony Joshua v Otto Wallin and Deontay Wilder v Joseph Parker.

His opponent, Jarrell Miller, is a seasoned US veteran fighter. The 35-year-old is undefeated in 27 fights, and will be determined to rack up a high-profile victory in the autumn of his career.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about how to watch Daniel Dubois v Jarrell Miller via live stream and TV.

When is Daniel Dubois v Jarrell Miller?

The fight takes place on Saturday 23rd December 2023.

TV coverage of Anthony Joshua v Otto Wallin starts from 7pm UK time on DAZN.

For more details, including expected ring-walk times, check out our Anthony Joshua v Otto Wallin fight time guide.

What channel is Daniel Dubois v Jarrell Miller?

Fans can tune in to watch Anthony Joshua v Otto Wallin on DAZN and TNT Sports Box Office.

It will be live for DAZN subscribers, who will also need a PPV pass on top of their subscription for a one-off £19.99 fee.

New customers can get the first month of their subscription for 1p if they take out one-year subscription.

Alternatively, if the Joshua v Wallin fight night is all you want to watch on DAZN, you can sign up for a flexible pass – the first month costs £5 – plus the PPV fee, and you can cancel at any time.

You can also tune in for the fight on TNT Sports Box Office for a one-off £19.99 fee.

Watch Daniel Dubois v Jarrell Miller live stream

If you sign up to watch the fight on DAZN or TNT Sports Box Office, you can choose to enjoy it via a mobile device or cast to your TV for the full big screen experience.

Both services can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet, giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

Where is the Daniel Dubois v Jarrell Miller fight?

Daniel Dubois faces Jarrell Miller at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Daniel Dubois v Jarrell Miller undercard

Anthony Joshua v Otto Wallin – Heavyweight

Deontay Wilder v Joseph Parker – Heavyweight

Dmitry Bivol v Lyndon Arthur – For Bivol's WBA light heavyweight title

Daniel Dubois v Jarrell Miller – Heavyweight

Jai Opetaia v Ellis Zorro – For Opetaia's IBF cruiserweight title

Filip Hrgovic v Mark de Mori – Heavyweight

Arslanbek Makhmudov v Agit Kabayel – For Kabayel's European heavyweight title

Frank Sanchez v Junior Fa – Heavyweight

