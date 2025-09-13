Arguably boxing's biggest star, the Mexican has downed no shortage of big-name fighters across his illustrious career and will now look to add the unbeaten Crawford to that list in a bid to cement his legacy.

Crawford has jumped up two weight classes in pursuit of history. A victory against Canelo would make him the first undisputed champion in three weight classes in the four-belt era and establish his place among the modern greats.

Both sit in the top 10 of ESPN's pound-for-pound fighters list, but will Canelo overpower the American? Or will Bud's technical skill see him prosper? Tune in on Saturday to find out..

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about how to watch Canelo Álvarez v Terence Crawford via live stream and TV.

When is Canelo Álvarez v Terence Crawford?

The fight takes place on Saturday 13th September 2025.

TV coverage of Canelo Álvarez v Terence Crawford begins from 2am in the morning of Sunday 14th September 2025 UK time on Netflix, while the pair are expected to make their ring walk at 4am.

Fans can tune in to watch Canelo Álvarez v Terence Crawford exclusively live on Netflix.

Canelo Álvarez v Terence Crawford can be live streamed on Netflix in the UK.

The service can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet, giving viewers full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

Where is the Canelo Álvarez v Terence Crawford fight?

Canelo Álvarez faces Terence Crawford at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, United States.

Canelo Álvarez v Terence Crawford undercard

Canelo Álvarez v Terence Crawford

Callum Walsh vs Fernando Vargas Jr

Christian Mbilli vs Lester Martinez

Mohammed Alakel vs John Ornelas

Serhii Bohachuk vs Brandon Adams

Ivan Dychko vs Jermaine Franklin

Reito Tsutsumi vs Javier Martinez

Sultan Almohamed vs Martin Caraballo

Steven Nelson vs Raiko Santana

Marco Verde vs Marcos Osorio-Betancourt

