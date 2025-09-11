Crawford, meanwhile, is chasing history as he aims to be become the first male boxer to become an undisputed champion in three weight classes in the four-belt era – jumping up two weight classes from junior middleweight to super middleweight in pursuit of that title.

Saturday's hotly anticipated fight sees two of ESPN's top 10 pound-for-pound fighters touch gloves. Álvarez's hard-earned star status and Crawford's undefeated record – something has to give.

It's no surprise then that boxing fans in the UK are ready to wake up in, or stay up until, the early hours of Sunday morning to catch what could be a historic bout.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about the timings for the Canelo Álvarez v Terence Crawford fight.

When is Canelo Álvarez v Terence Crawford?

Canelo Álvarez v Terence Crawford will take place on Saturday 13th September 2025.

Fans can tune in to watch Canelo Álvarez v Terence Crawford exclusively live on Netflix.

What time is Canelo Álvarez v Terence Crawford?

Terence Crawford attends the Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford Press Conference during Fanatics Fest at Javits Center on June 22, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix)

Canelo Álvarez v Terence Crawford undercard begins at 2am UK time on the morning of Sunday 14th September.

The fight between Canelo and Crawford will take place several hours later, at approximately 5am UK time. This is subject to change.

Canelo Álvarez v Terence Crawford ring walk time

Canelo Álvarez v Terence Crawford are expected to make their way to the ring anytime around 4am UK time on Sunday morning.

The fight time is subject to change depending on how the previous fights develop, so keep an eye on the action on the day. Everything could shift at short notice on the night.

Canelo Álvarez v Terence Crawford undercard

Below is the confirmed undercard information for the fight night:

Canelo Álvarez v Terence Crawford

Callum Walsh vs Fernando Vargas Jr

Christian Mbilli vs Lester Martinez

Mohammed Alakel vs John Ornelas

Serhii Bohachuk vs Brandon Adams

Ivan Dychko vs Jermaine Franklin

Reito Tsutsumi vs Javier Martinez

Sultan Almohamed vs Martin Caraballo

Steven Nelson vs Raiko Santana

Marco Verde vs Marcos Osorio-Betancourt

