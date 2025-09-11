What time is Canelo Álvarez v Terence Crawford? UK time, date and ring walks latest
Your complete guide to timings for Canelo Álvarez v Terence Crawford, including fight time and date.
They're calling it 'Once in a Lifetime' – and for good reason. Canelo Álvarez and Terence Crawford meet in Las Vegas on Saturday night in a fight that could go down in boxing history.
Already a superstar, Álvarez is defending his undisputed super middleweight championship in a bid to cement his legacy among the greats and cut through the noise after a string of underwhelming fights have followed his 2022 defeat to Dmitry Bivol.
Crawford, meanwhile, is chasing history as he aims to be become the first male boxer to become an undisputed champion in three weight classes in the four-belt era – jumping up two weight classes from junior middleweight to super middleweight in pursuit of that title.
Saturday's hotly anticipated fight sees two of ESPN's top 10 pound-for-pound fighters touch gloves. Álvarez's hard-earned star status and Crawford's undefeated record – something has to give.
It's no surprise then that boxing fans in the UK are ready to wake up in, or stay up until, the early hours of Sunday morning to catch what could be a historic bout.
RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about the timings for the Canelo Álvarez v Terence Crawford fight.
When is Canelo Álvarez v Terence Crawford?
Canelo Álvarez v Terence Crawford will take place on Saturday 13th September 2025.
Fans can tune in to watch Canelo Álvarez v Terence Crawford exclusively live on Netflix.
What time is Canelo Álvarez v Terence Crawford?
Canelo Álvarez v Terence Crawford undercard begins at 2am UK time on the morning of Sunday 14th September.
The fight between Canelo and Crawford will take place several hours later, at approximately 5am UK time. This is subject to change.
Canelo Álvarez v Terence Crawford ring walk time
Canelo Álvarez v Terence Crawford are expected to make their way to the ring anytime around 4am UK time on Sunday morning.
The fight time is subject to change depending on how the previous fights develop, so keep an eye on the action on the day. Everything could shift at short notice on the night.
Canelo Álvarez v Terence Crawford undercard
Below is the confirmed undercard information for the fight night:
- Canelo Álvarez v Terence Crawford
- Callum Walsh vs Fernando Vargas Jr
- Christian Mbilli vs Lester Martinez
- Mohammed Alakel vs John Ornelas
- Serhii Bohachuk vs Brandon Adams
- Ivan Dychko vs Jermaine Franklin
- Reito Tsutsumi vs Javier Martinez
- Sultan Almohamed vs Martin Caraballo
- Steven Nelson vs Raiko Santana
- Marco Verde vs Marcos Osorio-Betancourt
