Movement on the Fury-Usyk front will thaw the heavyweight division out of its current freeze, and Joshua's presence in Riyadh will inevitably add spice to the pot.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about whether Anthony Joshua could fight Tyson Fury or Oleksandr Usyk in the near future.

Will Anthony Joshua fight the winner of Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk?

Anthony Joshua is highly unlikely to fight the winner of Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk in 2024 due to a rematch clause between the latter two fighters.

More like this

The loser of Fury and Usyk has a contractual right to trigger a rematch, expected to go ahead in October 2024 barring any unforeseen circumstances.

Therefore, Joshua is likely to be denied a shot at Fury – or a third crack at Usyk – until 2025 at the earliest.

Speaking of Saudi boxing chief Turki Alalshikh, the British fighter told talkSPORT: "We're on the same page and he's on the same page as the fans as well.

"He's trying to deliver what the fans want, I know they want that big fight with Tyson Fury and he's working on it.

"But Fury's got his obligations with Oleksandr Usyk, so I've gotta make sure I stay focused and disciplined, keep steamrolling through opponents so I can get closer and closer to having the opportunity of me versus Tyson Fury."

AJ is set to fight in September, with Deontay Wilder, Filip Hrgović, Daniel Dubois and Zhilei Zhang on the shortlist of opponents.

Fans can tune in to watch Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk on DAZN PPV for a £24.99 fee with a free month of DAZN.

Alternatively, you can tune in via Sky Sports Box Office for a one-off £24.95 fee.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.