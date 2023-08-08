AJ's last outing saw him defeat Jermaine Franklin at this same venue, though the underwhelming circumstances of the victory did little to boost his ailing stock.

Remarkably, Helenius last fought on Saturday against fellow Finnish boxer Mika Mielonen. He boasts a solid record across Europe, but has suffered defeats at the hands of Whyte, Gerald Washington and, in his most recent fight before last weekend, Deontay Wilder.

British boxing fans will be keen to see whether AJ in particular can restore some pride to a record that has taken a bruising in recent years. He will hope his two defeats to Oleksandr Usyk won't be his last world title showdowns, though he is running out of time to reverse the decline.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about how to watch Anthony Joshua v Robert Helenius via live stream and TV.

What channel is Anthony Joshua v Robert Helenius?

Fans can tune in to watch Anthony Joshua v Robert Helenius on DAZN with a regular subscription, without the need for a PPV pass.

You can subscribe to DAZN from just £9.99 per month on an annual basis or sign up for a single month for £19.99.

Watch Anthony Joshua v Robert Helenius live stream

If you sign up to watch the fight on DAZN, you can choose to enjoy it via a mobile device or cast to your TV for the full big-screen experience.

DAZN can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet, giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

When is Anthony Joshua v Robert Helenius?

The fight takes place on Saturday 12th August 2023.

TV coverage of Anthony Joshua v Robert Helenius starts from 7pm on DAZN.

For more details, including expected ring-walk times, check out our Anthony Joshua v Robert Helenius fight time guide.

Where is the Anthony Joshua v Robert Helenius fight?

Anthony Joshua faces Robert Helenius at the O2 Arena in London.

The good news for AJ is that he currently boasts an 8-0 winning record at this familiar venue.

Anthony Joshua v Robert Helenius undercard

Anthony Joshua v Robert Helenius

Filip Hrgović v Demsey McKean

Johnny Fisher v Harry Armstrong

Derek Chisora v Gerald Washington

Campbell Hatton v Tom Ansell

George Liddard v Bas Oosterweghel

Maisey Rose Courtney v Gemma Ruegg

