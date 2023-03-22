Joshua is under major pressure to get back to winning ways following a bruising, chastening pair of defeats to new heavyweight megastar Oleksandr Usyk.

Anthony Joshua enters one of the most crucial showdowns of his career when he faces Jermaine Franklin in London in April.

Once the most feared name on the block, Joshua is fighting for more than just a victory on the night – he is fighting for his reputation and his future in the sport.

This is Franklin's biggest fight to date following a controversial defeat to Dillian Whyte last year. Many felt he should have been declared the winner on the night but fell to a majority defeat.

His performance was impressive enough to fall upwards into a collision with Joshua, who simply must win this one to stand a chance of returning to the summit of the sport.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about the timings for the Anthony Joshua v Jermaine Franklin fight.

When is Anthony Joshua v Jermaine Franklin?

Anthony Joshua v Jermaine Franklin will take place on Saturday 1st April 2023 exclusively live for all DAZN subscribers without the need for a PPV pass.

The event is UK-based so the timing works well for British fans without requiring a super late night or early start.

What time is Anthony Joshua v Jermaine Franklin?

The Anthony Joshua v Jermaine Franklin fight will begin at approximately 11pm UK time on DAZN, with a packed undercard set to give fans plenty to chew over prior to the main event.

The undercard gets under way from approximately 7pm UK time.

Anthony Joshua v Jermaine Franklin ring walk time

Anthony Joshua and Jermaine Franklin are likely to make their ring walks at approximately 10:40pm UK time, according to DAZN, with the action expected to begin shortly after, possibly around 11pm.

However, a lot depends on the undercard. The fight time is subject to change depending on how the previous fights develop, so keep an eye on the action on the day. This is all subject to change at short notice on the night.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Anthony Joshua v Jermaine Franklin undercard

Below is the confirmed undercard information for the Anthony Joshua v Jermaine Franklin fight.

Anthony Joshua v Jermaine Franklin

Matteo Signani v Felix Cash

Fabio Wardley v Michael Polite Coffie

Austin Williams v River Wilson-Bent

Campbell Hatton v Louis Fielding

John Hedges v Daniel Bocianski

Ziyad Almaayouf v TBA

Peter Kadiru v TBA

Juergen Uldedaj v TBA

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.